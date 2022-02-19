Indore is top example of cleanliness across world

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri said that Indore, which was adjudged the cleanest city five times in a row, is a top example of cleanliness across the world.

“The credit for Indore emerging as the cleanest city so many times goes to Madhya Pradesh government,” he said in his virtual address during the inaugural function of 550-tonne capacity gobar-dhan bio-CNG plant in Devguradia.

The plant, named as Govardhan plant, is based on the concept of waste-to-wealth innovation.

Puri said that Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain, Dewas, etc also did a pretty good job on the cleanliness front.

Situated on 15 acres of land at Devguradia trenching ground, the 550-tonne per day capacity bio-CNG plant is the biggest of its kind in the entire Asian continent, an official claimed.

Indore will create history in cleanliness: Narottam

Home minister Narottam Mishra said that the Prime Minister had picked up a broom while going to a temple in 2014. Then no one would have thought that Indore would create history in cleanliness. Indore has created history in this matter.

Indore does wonders: Silawat

Water resources minister Tulsi Silawat said that Indore does wonders always. The credit for this goes to the people of Indore. The Prime Minister had talked about cleanliness, but we have accomplished it together with the people of Indore. Will do some wonderful work together again in the coming years.

NIIF appreciates value-based projects

Sujoy Bose, managing director, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) delivered an online speech at the event. He described Indore as a leader of clean India. He appreciated the value-based projects of Indore and praised the system. He said that 2000 employees are continuously working on collecting the waste.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 10:49 PM IST