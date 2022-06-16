Indore is ready for take-off, says Bhargav

BJP mayor candidate Pushyamitra Bhargav goes to Ranjeet Hanuman Temple in an e-rickshaw on Wednesday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP mayoral candidate Pushyamitra Bhargav said here on Wednesday that Indore is ready for take-off so it is crucial that the rein remains at the hands of the BJP which is for development.

“Today, Indore is a corporate governance model. Indore reached such a level because of the people of Indore and leadership provided by Kailash Vijayvargiya, Umashahsi Sharma, Krishnamurari Moghe and Malini Gaud while being in the mayor’s chair. Indore is in transition mode; it is ready for take-off to achieve newer heights,” Bhargav said. He said that he was hopeful that people of Indore would elect him as mayor as they knew that BJP was for development. “My priorities will be to provide better education, security and health to people and make Indore a self-reliant city,” he said.

Earlier, Bhargav resigned as additional advocate-general (a government position) after he was selected as mayor candidate of the BJP. After his resignation, his name was officially announced as mayor candidate. He went to pay obeisance at Ranjeet Hanuman Temple. He also paid tributes to late Laxman Singh Gaud. After that, he went to the BJP office and met party city president Gaurav Ranadive and other leaders.