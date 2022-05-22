Indore: IPTA’s ‘Dhai Aakhar Prem’ reaches city with message of love and unity

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

To commemorate the 75th year of Independence, ‘Dhai Aakhar Prem,’ a Sanskritik Yatra (cultural journey) taken out by the Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA) reached Indore on Saturday with a message of love, humanity, unity and fraternity.

On reaching the city the members of the cultural journey visited the martyr monuments of Indore and lay wreaths at the martyrdom site of Shaheed Saadat Khan, Shaheed Bakhtawar Singh, Shaheed Hemu Kalani, Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Mahatma Gandhi's statue.

A poster exhibition, singing, and recitation of Kabir's dohas followed by Dario Fo's play 'Ek Akeli Aurat' took place at Indore Press Club. The actress and director of this play is Veda Rakesh who hails from Lucknow.

IPTA general secretary, Rajesh Veda, while talking to Free Press said that the cultural journey is actually an attempt to discover the values of liberty, equality, justice and fraternity that emerged from the womb of the freedom struggle.

Veda said, "During our yatra we have collected the soil in a pot (Saaji Sahadat, Saaji Virasat) from villages and towns where freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for independence of India and now we are planning to plant trees using it."

This cultural journey will conclude on Sunday in the city that started from Chhattisgarh on 9th April and passed through Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 01:32 AM IST