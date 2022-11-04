Indore: IPSC Skating Competition, Emerald Heights emerge champion

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Players of Emerald Heights International School put up a strong performance to win the overall championship in the boys section of All India IPSC Skating tournament. LK Singania School of Rajasthan declared champion in the girls section.

The competition was ended in the presence of school director Muktesh Singh. During this, president of MP Roller Skating Association Ashok Bharuka, secretary Nagesh Vyas and sports officer Akram Khan were present.

Lakshya Singh Thakur of Emerald Heights and Pranay Shah got the first position in 1000 m Quats 11 years category of the tournament. Chinmoy Joshi of Rajasthan finished third. Among the girls, Labhi Golcha of Chhattisgarh stood first, Hitanshi of Emerald Heights of Indore second and Yashika Nathani of Rajasthan got third place.

In 14 year category, Prince Toke of Emerald Heights got the bronze medal. Darshil Gupta of Rajasthan won the while Aarav Agarwal got second spot. Among the girls, Gwalior's Diya Agarwal stood first, Emerald's Aarohi Khandelwal second and Arna Pasari third. In 17 years category, Soham Dubey of Emerald stood first and Shyam Chugh third. Parth Charoliya of Daily College got second position. Among the girls, Rajasthan's Janvi Nolakha stood first and Renuka Rathore third. Gwalior's Bindi Nayonika got silver. In the 19 years category, Zuhair Chandurwala of Daily College got the first position, Anand Panwar of Emerald Heights got the second position and Dhairya Goel of Rajasthan got the third position. Among the girls, Gwalior's Arpit Patnaik got the first and Anisha Gupta got the third position. Kriti Rahil of Rajasthan got silver.

In 11 year category of competition, Shaurya Sahu of Chhattisgarh got the gold, Aditya Jain silver and Yashojwal Singh of Rajasthan bronze. In girls, Rajasthan's Ditya Kumar got gold, Meera Malik silver and Sanaya Lamba got bronze. Vinay Sridhar of Emerald Heights got gold in 14 years category. Rajasthan's Gautam Prasad silver and Manvish Singh got the bronze medal. In girls, Shreya Singh of Gwalior got gold and Anya Agarwal of Rajasthan got silver, Himangi Kumari got bronze.

In the 17 years category, Aryan Anand of Daily College got gold and Adish Jain got bronze. Nimit Jain of Emerald Heights bagged silver. In girls category, Delhi's Aditri Shree won gold, Gujarat's Mishti Desai won silver and Rajasthan's Aarushi Mahajan won bronze. Himanshu Pal of Emerald secured silver in 19 years category. Gujarat's Janil Kakadia got the gold and Rajasthan's Jatin Agarwal got the bronze.

