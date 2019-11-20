Indore: IPS Academy misses Grade A accreditation by just .01 mark

Indore: IPS Academy, one of the leading colleges in the city, missed Grade A accreditation from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) by just .01 marks.

With scoring 3 on the scale of 4, the college secured Grade B++ accreditation. If it had scored .01 marks more i.e. 3.01, the college would have got Grade A accreditation.

Peer team of NAAC had visited IPS Academy on October 21 and assessed its standard for two days. Later, the team submitted its assessment report to NAAC. On the basis of the college’s self-study report (SSR) and assessment report by peer team, the NAAC granted 3 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) out of 4 resulting in Grade B++ accreditation to the college.

Though it improved score from 2014 when it got 2.73 out of 4, the college is still disappointed as it missed the Grade A accreditation by just .01 marks.

College with score ranging from 2.51 to 2.75 gets Grade B+, 2.76 to 3 gets Grade B++, 3.01 to 3.25 gets Grade A, 3.26 to 3.50 gets Grade A+ and 3.51 to 4 gets Grade A++ accreditation.

Grade A accreditation to IPS Academy would have made it eligible to apply for autonomous status and many grants by funding agencies.

An officer of the college stated that they were not satisfied with the grade and may apply for review. “We have 30 days time to file our application of dissatisfaction,” he added.