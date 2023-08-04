Indore: IOA To Hold Health Camps To Observe Bone And Joint Day Today

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Orthopaedic Association will organise multiple health camps across the city to observe Bone and Joint Day on August 4. National organiser of bone and joint awareness campaign Dr Saket Jati said that health camps and workshops will be organised at Index Medical College, Vidyasagar Public School, SGSITS College, Prestige Institute of Management, Shishukunj School, LN Medical College, Police Training School, Prestige Institute of Engineering, and Aurobindo Medical College.

“The slogan 'Each One, Train One, Save One' meaning 'one person, train one and save one life' will be given in this programme. We are conducting various awareness programmes for celebrating the Bone and Joint Week from August 1 to August 6.

President of Indian Orthopedic Association Dr Milind Shah said that they are running various activities for spreading awareness across the country through videos, workshops, and CME.

