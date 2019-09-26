Indore: Introduce Seva Trains from city to Mumbai, Pune & Delhi; Sumitra Mahajan

Indore: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has demanded from the railway minister Piyush Goyal to introduce Seva Trains from the city to Mumbai, Pune and Delhi.

In a letter to Goyal, Mahajan has stated that the city needs to have trains to Jaipur and Delhi via Fatehabad and Ratlam. In view of the flow of passengers to Mumbai and Pune from city, the railway should add more trains on these routes, Mahajan stated.

Extend Nandadevi Train upto Indore Mahajan has also reminded Goyal of his agreeing to extend the Dehradun-New Delhi- Nandadevi Express up to Indore via Nagda and Ratlam.

The train is extended only up to Kota, she said and urged the minister to extend it to Indore. This will not only provide daily rail connectivity to Delhi without depriving Kota of its connectivity.

Mahajan has also drawn the attention of Goyal towards his previous year’s announcement at Bhopal for increasing frequency of Indore-Howrah Kshipra Express. She has urged Goyal to look into the matter positively.