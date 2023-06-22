Indore: International Rhythm Band Hosts 24-Hour Music Festival

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore witnessed a 24-hour music festival organised by the International Rhythm Band on World Music Day. The event featured a diverse lineup of artists, including classical singer Gautam Kale and Indian Idol fame GirishVishwa.

The festival showcased a fusion of classical and contemporary performances, captivating the audience with melodious renditions. Tabla player Rahul Bene and harmonium player YashKafunkar added rhythmic brilliance to the event. Artists such as SajindeDipesh Jain and Ravi Salke honoured the performers for their exceptional talents. The festival served as a vibrant celebration of music, highlighting the city's rich musical heritage.

