Indore: International conference on gender equality held virtually

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Virtual International Conference 2022 on Gender Equality: Issues & Challenges was held from July 16-17.

The two-day conference was organised by Law Colloquy in association with Oriental University, Indore.

The conference aimed to bring together prominent academicians, police officers, policymakers, corporate sectors, professionals, researchers and research scholars and other stakeholders to exchange and share their experiences and research on all aspects of gender equality.

The conference aimed at providing an interdisciplinary platform for researchers, students, practitioners and educators to present and discuss the recent developments, trends, concerns, practical challenges, and solutions adopted in the field of Corporate, Education, Industry, Politics, Labour, Medical, Legal, government and non-government organisations for achieving the goal of gender equality.

Speakers from various countries notably India, USA, Ghana, New Zealand, Dubai, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Sierra Leone, Africa, Portugal, Pakistan, and Liberia participated in the conference.

The conference was attended by Laila Rahhal El Atfani from Dubai as the chief guest.

Other guest speakers were Oriental University Vice Chancellor Sunil K Somani, Prof Maruf Islam from Bangladesh, Deshabandu Professor, M.A.D.S.J S. Niriella from Sri Lanka, Miatta Y Gray from Liberia, Dr Ameena Ali from New York, Dr Adama Kalokoh from Sierra Leone, Mary Lou Bryant Frank from Georgia, Professor Dr Ona C Miller from New York, Dr Thelma Aboagyewa Frimpong from Ghana, Dr Huldah Imah-Paul from Africa, Ashi Gupta from New Zealand, Dr Anar Mehta and Dr Parvez Hayat, IPS from India, and other dignitaries participated.

