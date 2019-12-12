Indore: Internal Complaints Committee to take up DAVV professor’s harassment complaints

Indore: A female professor’s complaint about harassment by a senior male counterpart and the latter’s counter complaint would be addressed by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

“An ICC comprising of seven members will take up both the complaints,” said vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain.

A female faculty had complained of harassment by the male professor. Citing a recent dispute and past incidents, the female faculty had alleged that she was being mentally tortured by her senior colleague. A day after her complaint, the male faculty lodged a counter complaint alleging that a bid was being made to assassinate his character. He also alleged that he was being blackmailed and harassed mentally by the female faculty.

ICC looks into all types of internal disputes and complaints including sexual harassment complaints. Meanwhile, it was learnt that some audio and video recording may be provided by one of the complaints to the VC as evidence to the charges.