Indore: Intermittent Rains Lash City, Day Temp Drops To 30°C After Four Months

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Intermittent rain lashed the city consecutively for the fourth day on Monday, providing relief from the humid weather. The intensity of rainfall in the central and eastern parts of the city was high as compared to the western part, which witnessed light showers till evening.

According to the officials of the regional meteorological department, the city recorded 0.1 mm rainfall at the Airport throughout the day with which the total rainfall of the season has reached 100.6 mm (4 inches) so far. The regional meteorological department said the conditions would remain the same for the next couple of days and the city would witness light to moderate showers.

On Monday morning, the residents woke up to dark clouds and rain and could not see sunshine throughout the day. The rain, which started at noon, continued till late at night. “The monsoon is active across the state and the conditions will remain the same for the next couple of days,” the Met officials said.

The rain also brought smiles to the faces of the residents, but waterlogging and traffic jams at various places posed problems to the commuters. The rainfall in the evening also turned the city’s weather cool as the maximum temperature dropped to 30 degrees Celsius for the first time in the season. The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 30.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was at 24.2, which was two degrees Celsius below and two degrees Celsius above normal, respectively.