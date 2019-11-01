Indore: Interim bail pleas of both Shwetas rejected

Indore: District court on Friday rejected interim bail pleas of Shweta Vijay Jain and Shweta Swapnil Jain, both accused in honey trap case allegedly involving politicians and bureaucrats.

Citing death of Shweta Vijay Jain’s father, her lawyer Dharmendra Gurjar had sought interim bail.

On the other hand, Shweta Swapnil Jain’s husband had pleaded before the court for grant of interim bail citing her parents' illness and their child being disturbed.

Public prosecutor Abhijeet Singh Rathore had objected to the pleas saying that there was no legal provision for interim bail in such cases.

After hearing both the parties, the court on Friday reserved verdicts.

Judge Vivek Saxena delivered his verdict rejecting interim bail pleas of both the accused.