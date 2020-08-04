Indore: Insurance employee arrested with charas worth Rs 1.5 lakh

Indore: A man from Pune was arrested while he was ferrying charas worth Rs 1.5 lakh in a car in Rajendra Nagar area on Tuesday. The police are also trying to know about the consignor and consignee of the drugs.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Sharma said they received a tip-off that a man was travelling via Bypass Road in a Maharashtra passing car with drugs. Acting on the information, Sharma and his team reached Kashish Punjabi Dhaba on Bypass Road where they stopped a Maruti Ritz car. The driver named Arpit Gupta, a resident of Pune, was arrested by the police with 860 grams charas worth Rs 1.5 lakh. The accused was booked under the relevant section of the NDPS Act. His car was also seized by the police.

Police said that Arpit hails from Kanpur and after completing MBA, he was staying in Pune for a few years. He is employed in an insurance company there. He was ferrying charas in the car with the help of his friend from Kanpur. The police are trying to know about the person who helped the accused also.