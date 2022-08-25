Indore: Institutions doing excellent work honoured

Institutions doing excellent work honoured at an event. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An award distribution ceremony was held at the Jaal Auditorium on Wednesday to honour institutions doing excellent work in rejuvenation and target-oriented programmes. The chief guest was Narottam Mishra, minister-in-charge of district and home affairs and the programme was presided over by MP Shankar Lalwani. Additional collector Abhay Bedekar, while delivering the welcome address, threw light on the outline of the programme.

Home minister Mishra said that, if work is done with foresight, amazing results are obtained. A different vision and manner of looking at things gives rise to a new imagination and its far-reaching consequences will benefit humanity.

MP Lalwani said that there had been a significant improvement in maternal and child health due to the implementation of the Lakshya programme at health institutions of the city.

On this occasion, Civil Hospital PC Sethi; Community Health Centre, Sanwer; Urban Community Health Centre, Banganga; Primary Health Centre, Kshipra, Simrol, Kampel; Urban Primary Health Centre, Azad Nagar; Aranya, Sanjeevani Lasudiamori, Sub-Health Centre, Kalaria and Dharampuri were awarded for outstanding performance in the Kayakalp programme. Civil Hospital PC Sethi has received the Platinum Bench at the national level under the Lakshya programme.

Along with this, Ayushman cards were also provided to five beneficiaries. Under the Kayakalp campaign, promotion of cleanliness and infection control is encouraged at public health centres and the public health centres are evaluated and rewarded for fulfilling the criteria. Similarly, under the target programme, labour room and OT, efforts are made to reduce maternal mortality and infant mortality by increasing the quality of services.