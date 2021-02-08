INDORE: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Indore branch declared best in county

Indore: The Indore branch of Institute of Chartered Accountants in India has been selected as best branch of the country in the mega category. The branch has achieved it by defeating Mumbai, Bengaluru mega branches.

The ICAI Indore branch will receive the award at a function to be held in New Delhi on Tuesday. The ICAI gives awards in different categories - Micro, Medium, Large and Mega depending on the annual activities of its around 160 branches every year and according to number of registered members in those branches.

In the result released on Sunday, Indore branch was selected as the best. CICASA Indore has been declared as the best centre. On this achievement, the branch chairman received congratulations from former ICAI chairman Manoj Phadnis, Council Member Kemisha Soni, Regional Council Member Nilesh Gupta, Churchill Jain among others.

Indore CA branch head Harsh Firoda said, “When the entire country and the world were in the grip of Covid and all social and professional activities were closed, we organised programmes in virtual mode. Knowledge enhancement of members has always been our goal. Every month, subject experts from all over the country, addressed the programme.”