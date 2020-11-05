Indore: Instead of praising admin, baseless allegations were levelled, High Court dismisses PIL alleging Covid norms violation

Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court here on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation claiming violation of Covid-19 pandemic guidelines, lapses in dealing with the coronavirus led to the deteriorating situation in Indore.

In fact, the division bench comprising Justice SC Sharma and Justice Shailendra Shukla acknowledged the “hard work” being done by district administration to deal with the pandemic and denounced the intention with which the PIL was filed.

Placing reliance upon a report allegedly prepared by Abhilaksh Likhi, additional secretary, Government of India, petitioner Ajay Dube had alleged that local administration had acted against the guidelines framed by the Central Government to prevent spread of Covid-19 disease and because of the negligence and failure on the part the administration Indore city faced difficult times. He had alleged misuse of powers by the authorities.

The administration rubbished all the allegations and even as Likhi denied having prepared and undersigned the report, copy of which was submitted by the petitioner in the court.

After hearing all the parties, the court noted the petitioner filed the petition levelling all kind of incorrect and baseless allegations against the district administration.

The petitioner has gone to the extent in filing a forged and fabricated document. All kind of allegations have been levelled based upon the report by Likhi which he himself rejected as being prepared by him.

“It is evident that the petitioner has filed a forged and fabricated document levelling allegations against the respondents… The documents filed along with the writ petition make it clear that the district administration has taken all possible steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” the judges observed.

“Volunteers from all departments were requisitioned, testing was done at mass level, arrangements were made in major private and government hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients. The State Government provided free medical facility, food and other facilities to the patients, dedicated hospitals were also established. The officers of the district administration were on duty throughout the day and night.

“Some of the officers; doctors; para-medical staff have lost their life fighting Covid-19 pandemic and it is really atrocious that instead of commenting upon the hard work of the officers, PIL has been filed finding faults with the hard work.”

The judges said that the court would have appreciated the conduct of the petitioner in case a homage was paid to all those government servants who died on duty fighting Covid-19 pandemic. It is very easy to find fault with the system and it is difficult to appreciate good work done by someone. The petitioner himself has not pointed out a single work done by him during Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is really unfortunate to settle personal scores; to gain cheap popularity and to be in limelight by getting the news published in the newspapers. Such frivolous PILs are flooding the Courts these days. The judges of this court have witnessed the lockdown in the township of Indore and have also witnessed the efficiency of the district administration.”

“…The district administration has ensured availability of beds, medicines and other facilities for Covid-19 patients (all over Indore). Instead of appreciating the hard work done by the district administration, baseless allegations have been levelled in the petition,” the court said dismissing the petition.