Indore: Installing CCTV cameras to be made mandatory in residential societies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It is going to be mandatory to install CCTV cameras in residential societies, apartments, and gated communities from now on. This will be the first official meeting of the MiC, though an informal one took place a fortnight ago.

The municipal by-laws are going to be tweaked for this purpose and it will be placed before the Mayor-in-Council meeting on Monday.

Installing CCTV cameras all over the city to enhance security is one of top priorities of the mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

A proposal for increasing public participation in road safety will also be put before MiC members for approval.

Besides, a proposal to change the name of Kulkarni ka Bhatta to Kulkarni Nagar will also be put up before the council.

It has been proposed that the city will install a statue of playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was born in Indore. A proposal for selecting the place for the statue will also be tabled at the MiC meeting.