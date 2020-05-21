Indore: Infrastructure projects to start again as lockdown eases

Indore: Divisional commissioner and Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) administrator Akash Tripathi here on Thursday directed for the resumption of various infrastructure projects which were stopped due to coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

“Even though it is a difficult time, construction work should be resumed with caution,” he said while addressing a review meeting on Thursday. The meeting was attended by municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal and other officials.

Tripathi reviewed the current status of major works, including Kanh river purification, riverside front development, construction of Sarwate bus stand, renovation of Gandhi Hall, Rajwada, Lalbagh garden, Gopal Mandir, construction of a new road between Bhanwarkuan and Tejaji Nagar, Bypass Service Road, Kulkarni ka Bhatta bridge, Jawahar Marg Flyover, etc.

He also reviewed progress in revenue collection, drinking water system, building and colony permissions, ration distribution, sanitation, grocery, vegetable and fruit delivery systems.

During the meeting, Tripathi took details of the ongoing Kanh River purification and sewerage treatment plant under construction. Workers available at Radhaswami STP Plant and Azad Nagar STP, CP Shekhar Nagar STP and other STP under construction were instructed to carry out the work, following the protocol of COVID-19. Information was also sought regarding trapping outfall of sewerage falling into Kanh river. Along with this, information was received regarding the beautification of Kanh river.

Tripathi instructed municipal officials to ensure the completion all the works of STP, sewerage line network, outfall taping by August 31. Instructions were also given to prepare stop dam gate on Kanh-Saraswati river. Tripathi directed for the completion of the work of sewerage line to be put on Sarwate and Vijay Nagar in one month.

He ordered for preparing a plan for the works to be carried out under the beautification of the river from Krishnapura to Harsiddhi. Instructions were also given to start the work of outfall taping of Palasia drain.

Tripathi said that all the industrial units should have connections under the ETP established in the evening industrial area.

Instructions were also given to complete the rest of the renovation work of Gandhi Hall, the historic heritage of the city by June 15.

Tripathi stated that useful items, precious wood kept for the renovation work in Rajwada, Gopal temple, should be protected the rains.

Road construction and widening from Bhanwarkuan to Tejaji Nagar, road construction and widening from Nandlalpura to Krishnapura Chhatri, road construction from Rajbada to Imli Bazar, Sadar Bazar to Marimata were discussed and necessary guidelines were given.