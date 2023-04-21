 Indore: Info on electricity substation, feeder, transformer to be a click away
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Info on electricity substation, feeder, transformer to be a click away

Indore: Info on electricity substation, feeder, transformer to be a click away

“PM Gati Shakti Kendra is on the priority list of the Central government. The West Discom has also made the project one of its priorities as per the instructions by the MP Energy Department.“AmitTomar, MD, West Discom

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 01:05 AM IST
article-image
File/ Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Soon, persons sitting in Indore, Bhopal or Delhi will get information related to the location of electricity substations, transformers and direction of flow of power from lines etc. All this information will be recorded on Global Information System (GIS).

Under PM Gati Shakti Yojana, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has started preparations for all these technical arrangements.

Malwa and Nimar have about 1.25 lakh km long lines for power systems. There are 1500 grids, as well as 2.70 lakh power distribution transformers. There are more than 15 lakh poles. Through all these, more than 2.25 crore people get power supply.

The Central Government has instructed each department to map their property or service area, and resources on GIS for PM Gati Shakti Yojana. Under this, work has been started for electricity systems and services in Madhya Pradesh.

Under PM Gati Shakti Yojana, the power grid, lines, transformers, poles etc are being recorded on GIS. Going ahead with this scheme, there will be ease in the establishment of road construction, drainage, pond, drinking water line, gas pipeline etc. The situation of giving no objection or dispute between the departments can be avoided.

Read Also
Indore: Patients complain of delay at Govt PC Sethi Hospital as Amarnath Yatra applicants line up to...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Info on electricity substation, feeder, transformer to be a click away

Indore: Info on electricity substation, feeder, transformer to be a click away

CUET (PG) registration deadline extended till May 5; exam from June 5

CUET (PG) registration deadline extended till May 5; exam from June 5

Indore: Assistant manager (health) appointments Of 48 selected, 25 are from IMS

Indore: Assistant manager (health) appointments Of 48 selected, 25 are from IMS

Indore: Garbage van catches fire

Indore: Garbage van catches fire

IMC workshop on Swacch Survekshan 2023: Caretakers given tips on keeping toilets clean

IMC workshop on Swacch Survekshan 2023: Caretakers given tips on keeping toilets clean