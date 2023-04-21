Indore: Info on electricity substation, feeder, transformer to be a click away

File/ Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Soon, persons sitting in Indore, Bhopal or Delhi will get information related to the location of electricity substations, transformers and direction of flow of power from lines etc. All this information will be recorded on Global Information System (GIS).

Under PM Gati Shakti Yojana, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has started preparations for all these technical arrangements.

Malwa and Nimar have about 1.25 lakh km long lines for power systems. There are 1500 grids, as well as 2.70 lakh power distribution transformers. There are more than 15 lakh poles. Through all these, more than 2.25 crore people get power supply.

The Central Government has instructed each department to map their property or service area, and resources on GIS for PM Gati Shakti Yojana. Under this, work has been started for electricity systems and services in Madhya Pradesh.

Under PM Gati Shakti Yojana, the power grid, lines, transformers, poles etc are being recorded on GIS. Going ahead with this scheme, there will be ease in the establishment of road construction, drainage, pond, drinking water line, gas pipeline etc. The situation of giving no objection or dispute between the departments can be avoided.