Indore: Inebriated Youths Create Ruckus In Annapurna Area

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Some youths, who were in an inebriated condition and were allegedly consuming drugs in a vacant plot, created a ruckus and misbehaved with residents in the Annapurna area on Tuesday evening when the residents told them to leave. The accused also pushed an elderly man. Police reached there late so only one person could be detained from the spot.

The residents of Bhawanipur Colony spotted three youths including a girl consuming drugs. After consuming the drugs, the accused started creating ruckus in the colony. They were misbehaving with people and demanding money. Resident Anil Sharma said that 80-year-old Narhari Narayan Pandit was going to a temple when the youths demanded money from him. When he refused to give money, the accused tried to snatch his mobile phone and later pushed him on a car’s bonnet. Resident Rinku Sharma said that when police reached the spot, two of the youths managed to flee. Police could catch only one person till the filing of the report.

The residents have demanded regular police patrolling as criminal activities have increased in the area. Residents said that many incidents of chain snatching and thefts have taken place in the area so there is a need to increase police patrolling in the area.

