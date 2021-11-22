Indore: Industries see rise in demand of power, new connections

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The boom in industrial activities in the state’s commercial capital and surrounding areas is showing positive signs in production, trade, employment and tax collection especially after end of second wave of Covid-19.

The boom can be visible from the increase in demand for electricity by industrial units. In the last three-and-a half-month, 1.5 to 2.5 crore units of electricity are being consumed daily by industries.

According to officials of Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company, more than 168 crore units of electricity have been used through high tension connections from August to mid-November.

The figure is around 20 per cent more than during the same time period last year and 13 per cent more than time period in 2019.

The number of connections has also increased by about 200 as compared to last November. Industrial connections figure has reached to around 4000 in Indore and surrounding areas. This number is the highest in the state.

In order to supply power to industrial units on priority, West Discom has formed special teams.

In case of a technical problem, the company takes immediate action.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that comparatively, the demand for electricity in industrial units has increased, which is a good sign.

“It helps in business, employment, development of the region. We are committed to providing uninterrupted supply to the industries,” he added.

