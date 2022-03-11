Indore: Industries hail decision to give relief in stamp duty in bank loan transfer

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Industries have hailed the decision of the State Government for reducing stamp duty levied on bank loan transfers from one bank to another.



Pramod Dafaria, president of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh, informed that the association was making continuous efforts for the last few years to reduce the duty on renewal of bank guarantee and transfer of loan from one bank to another and to make it at par with the neighbouring states. In the budget of the Financial year 2022-23, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced relief in levying of stamp duty ranging from 0.25% to 0.75% on renewal of bank guarantee and transfer of loan from one bank to another. Dafaria said the decision of the government will benefit the industries and the business world. The Association welcomes the decision of the State Government and expresses its gratitude to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Finance Minister Jagdish Deora.



As per the official information now the government will take charge of the stamp duty by fixing a certain amount in place of percentage, in which Rs 500 will be charged on transfer of loan less than Rs 20 crore to other banks. Stamp duty up to Rs 5000 will be levied. Apart from this, the government has also decided to change the fee which is currently being charged at 0.25 per cent on bank guarantee, which will become clear when the notification comes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11:09 PM IST