Indore: Industries feted for exemplary work by district administration

Pithampur(Mhow)(fpns)

In a programme at Bridgestone company, Dhar district administration felicitated 74 industries of Pithampur Industrial Area on Thursday. These companies had done exemplary work under the CSR programme during the Covid-19 pandemic. In all, 40 companies were felicitated for their contribution towards CSR activities while 34 of them were felicitated for their role in helping the needy during Covid 19 pandemic.

Dhar collector Alok Kumar Singh, Dhar MLA Nina Verma, tehsildar Vinod Rathore along with others were also present in the event.

Though a large number of companies were felicitated, but the main companies that were felicitated were Mylan and Unichem Laboratories of Pithampur.