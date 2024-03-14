 Indore: Industrial Units, HT Connection Consumers Get Rs 793 Cr Rebate
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has given a rebate of Rs 793 crore to industries and consumers with high-tension connections in Malwa-Nimar region in the last 11 months. Indore city, along with several other districts in Malwa-Nimar region, witnessed an 11 per cent surge in industrial high-tension electricity demand. This surge, attributed to the state government's industry-friendly policies, has led to a significant boost in employment opportunities.

To support this growth, a rebate totaling Rs 793 crore has been allocated for new industries, capacity expansions, and night electricity usage. Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director AmitTomar said that the number of high-tension and industrial consumers has risen by approximately 240, reaching a total of 4,450. The ongoing financial year has seen the distribution of 762 crore units of electricity, marking an 11 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

The management has ensured various rebates for industrial and high-tension consumers, including power factor, incremental, greenfield, time-of-day (TOD), and captive rebates, totaling around Rs 584 crore. Additionally, discounts of Rs 2.74 crore for prompt payment and Rs 3 crore for online payment have been implemented. With dedicated personnel overseeing the supply and billing processes, the government remains committed to supporting the burgeoning industrial sector, ensuring sustainable growth and development in the region, the West Discom said.

