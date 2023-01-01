Indore: Indoris usher in New Year

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The last day of the year ended on a positive note and people partied hard on New Year’s Eve with the much-needed zeal. While the city bid adieu to 2022, it was all set to ring in the New Year with a pragmatic approach.

Hoping to become self-reliant and compassionate to one and all and to live and promote co-existence amongst each other, Indoris all over the city had geared up for the occasion.

A group of university students said, “We hope the New Year brings in more happiness to everyone. May people this year support each and extend a helping hand to the needy. This year, we hope that the economic imbalance that was caused due to the pandemic is wiped out.”

Aman Patel, a university professor, said, “People see the New Year as an opportunity for recreation. For many, the first day of the New Year is to rethink about what they would be doing round the year. And yes, the most famous New Year resolutions are my personal favourites.”

City on party mode

On the last day of the year, people hit the markets to shop for sweets and cakes for the New Year’s Eve parties. Many took part in lavish parties at the malls, societies and colonies.

For some, a quiet affair

Apart from those who partied hard, there were some book clubs and open theatres which provided a peaceful and cosy environment to those people who preferred to welcome the New Year calmly. The culture of reading in the city is evolving and many societies organised family movie night outs.

