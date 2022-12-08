Indore: Indoreans in USA charm PIOs with city’s USP for PBD

PBD LOGO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): People from Madhya Pradesh, specially the Indoreans, currently living and working in the USA are quite excited about 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas (PBD) Conference being held in Indore.

Jitendra Muchhal, an Indorean by birth and heart who is currently living in New Jersey, USA, during a discussion with Free Press on Wednesday said, “We as ‘Friends of MP’ are motivating fellow Indians to attend the conference. We are sharing amazing tourist places of MP, tasty and pure cuisines and unmatched cleanliness of our lovely Indore with them.”

Jitendra is an active member of ‘Friends of MP’ group whose sole objective is to promote uniqueness of Madhya Pradesh among US citizens and fellow Indians.

Members of Friends of MP Group participated in a meeting held at Indian Consulate in USA a few weeks ago | FP Photo

Jitendra shared various initiatives taken by the ‘Friends of MP’ group to promote PBD conference. He said that more than 500 families living in New York, Boston and New Jersey are associated with the group. “We have created many WhatsApp groups. We are posting and broadcasting amazing aspects to inform People of Indian Origin as to why they should visit MP and Indore during the upcoming PBD Conference,” he said.

“A few weeks ago a meeting was held in Indian Consulate, wherein we were briefed about the PBD conference, scheduled to be held in Indore from January 8 to 10. We all are thrilled about the event as it is being organised in our home state and city. Through the WhatsApp and Broadcast Groups, we are posting promotional items provided by MP Tourism Department. Even the tours and PPTs of MP Tourism are being shared from their website among our group members,” he said.

Jitendra further said, “We are urging the PIOs from MP to visit unvisited places of the state like Mandu, Khajuraho, Maheshwar, Pachmadi, Sanchi etc and then share their experience with the people of the USA. Besides, wonderful aspects of Indore i.e. quality and test of cuisines and cleanliness is also being showcased prominently. The quality of cuisines and cleanliness of the food streets makes Indore ‘the most tasty and cleanest street food capital of the country’. The religious places of the state also offer spiritual tranquillity.”