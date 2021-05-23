Indore: Indoreans consuming, creating content for OTT platform

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): India is currently the world’s fastest-growing OTT (over-the-top streaming) market, and is all set to emerge as the world’s sixth-largest by 2024.

There is a major shift in the mindset and people are now used to watching new movies from the comfort of their homes. They are aware that any movie that releases in theatres will soon be available on an OTT platform in a month or two, if not sooner.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 28.6% over the next four years to touch revenues of $2.9 billion.

According to findings from the Media and Entertainment Outlook 2020, a report by multinational professional services network of firms. Furthermore, as offline entertainment shut down due to the pandemic, OTT platforms have witnessed a 35 per cent growth with 31 million users in February 2021, up from 23 million in April 2020, revealed RedSeer report.

With people stuck at home, OTT platforms started releasing new and original content online to cater to the rising demand.

Indoreans are among the ones who have adapted to the new trend and are willing to even channelize themselves as OTT entertainment providers by making short films.

“There was a need for fresh content and OTT were able to provide that wholesome experience within the comfort of people’s homes," Nakul Chaturvedi, an engineer, said.

He added that in India, it is more often about ‘and’ and not ‘or’. “There is growth in both living room viewing and on mobile devices. There is viewership growth and increased demand for both local content and global shows and movies, as well as the increasing popularity of shows and movies outside of native languages, watched with dubs or subtitles,” Chaturvedi said.

“Audio and visual content has seen several phases ever since they got into existence,” teacher Himanshu Sinha said. He added that TV and cinema were one of those phases, they are not going anywhere but today streaming is the game changer because we have it at our disposal as long as we are connected with a steady internet connection.

“We bought Netflix, Disney Hotstar and other subscriptions