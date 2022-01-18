e-Paper Get App

Indore

Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

Indore: Indore-Veraval-Indore train short terminated

Staff Reporter
Indore:

Owing to the non-interlocking work in Ahmedabad Division, Railways has short terminated the run of Indore-Veraval-Indore train.

According to official information, train no. 19319 Veraval-Indore Express, will be short terminated on January 19 and run between Ahmedabad-Indore only.

Similarly, train No. 19320 Indore-Veraval Express, started run from the city on Tuesday will run from the city to Ahmedabad and remained cancelled between Ahmedabad to Veraval.

