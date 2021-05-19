Indore: Indore tops the list of number of people vaccinated in the state

Indore: Not only in cleanliness but Indoreans are number one in breaking the chain of deadly COVID-19 as the district tops in the list of number of people vaccinated in the state.
Not only in the first dose but also in the second dose as the highest number of people were fully vaccinated in the district.
According to District Immunization Officer Dr Pravin Jadia, “Over 9 lakh people have been vaccinated in Indore district which is highest among all districts in state. We have also intensified the vaccination drive by increasing the number of centers for both people above 18 years and also for those above 45 years.”
He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the vaccination centre that started at the Free Press House on Wednesday.
“People of the city are excited to get the jab and we are getting good response for the same. Initially when the drive of vaccination was started, people were hesitating but our health workers motivated all by coming forward to get inoculated,” Dr Jadia said.
The immunization officer also informed people about participation in the drive as district administration motivated people to come forward to help in launching sites in every ward of the city.
Meanwhile, Dr Tarun Gupta said, “We have the record of deploying over 450 teams for vaccination in one day. We have prepared three centers in every ward of the city and people’s support for the same played an important role.”
He informed that not only urban but people in rural areas too showing excitement for the same.
