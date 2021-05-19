Indore: Indore tops the list of number of people vaccinated in the state

Indore: Not only in cleanliness but Indoreans are number one in breaking the chain of deadly COVID-19 as the district tops in the list of number of people vaccinated in the state.

Not only in the first dose but also in the second dose as the highest number of people were fully vaccinated in the district.

According to District Immunization Officer Dr Pravin Jadia, “Over 9 lakh people have been vaccinated in Indore district which is highest among all districts in state. We have also intensified the vaccination drive by increasing the number of centers for both people above 18 years and also for those above 45 years.”

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the vaccination centre that started at the Free Press House on Wednesday.