Indore: ‘Indore Pride Festival’​ to be a seven-day affair, says collector

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The ‘Indore Pride Festival’​ will be a seven-day long event starting on May 25; each day will be on a different theme and include an award ceremony, said collector Manish Singh on the sidelines of a function here on Monday.

​The collector said ​they are consulting public representatives and intellectuals of the city regarding the festival. He said the festival would end on May 31, the birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

Collector Singh said that each day would be different programme​s​ on different themes at different places across the city.​ During the festival, ‘Pride of Indore’ award would be given to​ meritorious people, who have brought laurels to the city at the national and international level. Even those living abroad would be invited to take the award.​ One day has been reserved for sports activities. ​

​​For each day's programme, a separate committee would be formed comprising public representatives, government officials and members of the public.​ The collector added that all the details are being fine-tuned.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:32 AM IST