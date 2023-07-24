 Indore: Indore-Manmad Project Survey In Final Stages
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Indore-Manmad Project Survey In Final Stages

Indore: Indore-Manmad Project Survey In Final Stages

MP Lalwani places various demands before chairman Lahoti

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The survey of Indore-Manmad project is in its final stages and construction work will start soon.

The chairman of Railway Board, Anil Lahoti, said this while he was in the city on Sunday. He took a review meeting and learned about the ongoing projects.

The survey is going on for the final location between Dhar, Manpur and Indore, Lahoti said.

Earlier, this project was stopped due to some reason, following which a delegation of MPs including MP Shankar Lalwani met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to restart the project. After this, MP Shankar Lalwani met Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav and requested him to provide funds for the project in the budget. Funds were allocated in the budget for the survey of the Indore-Manmad railway line in 2022 and now the survey of the final location is underway.

Before the review meeting, Lalwani met chairman Lahoti and demanded doubling of the tunnel being constructed between Indore-Khandwa, following which Lahoti instructed the officials to take necessary action.

Along with this, MP Lalwani also handed over a letter related to the construction of rail overbridge on Kesarbagh Chowki railway crossing to the chairman and he asked the officials to send the proposal.

MP Lalwani also requested Lahoti to complete the survey at the earliest and submit the report to the Railway Board. Lalwani also demanded starting the heritage train between Kalakund and Patalpani. Later, Lalwani told that the heritage train will start in August.

Read Also
Indore: New Building & Platform To Come Up At Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Registration Under Ladli Behna Opens On July 25

Indore: Registration Under Ladli Behna Opens On July 25

Indorean Violates Photography Ban In Kedarnath Temple

Indorean Violates Photography Ban In Kedarnath Temple

Indore: Festival Of Grandparents Held At Red Church

Indore: Festival Of Grandparents Held At Red Church

Indore: High-Level Panel To Inspect Colleges On Lottery Basis

Indore: High-Level Panel To Inspect Colleges On Lottery Basis

Indore: Breach Of Trust Case Registered At Lasudia

Indore: Breach Of Trust Case Registered At Lasudia