Indore: Indore-Manmad Project Survey In Final Stages

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The survey of Indore-Manmad project is in its final stages and construction work will start soon.

The chairman of Railway Board, Anil Lahoti, said this while he was in the city on Sunday. He took a review meeting and learned about the ongoing projects.

The survey is going on for the final location between Dhar, Manpur and Indore, Lahoti said.

Earlier, this project was stopped due to some reason, following which a delegation of MPs including MP Shankar Lalwani met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to restart the project. After this, MP Shankar Lalwani met Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav and requested him to provide funds for the project in the budget. Funds were allocated in the budget for the survey of the Indore-Manmad railway line in 2022 and now the survey of the final location is underway.

Before the review meeting, Lalwani met chairman Lahoti and demanded doubling of the tunnel being constructed between Indore-Khandwa, following which Lahoti instructed the officials to take necessary action.

Along with this, MP Lalwani also handed over a letter related to the construction of rail overbridge on Kesarbagh Chowki railway crossing to the chairman and he asked the officials to send the proposal.

MP Lalwani also requested Lahoti to complete the survey at the earliest and submit the report to the Railway Board. Lalwani also demanded starting the heritage train between Kalakund and Patalpani. Later, Lalwani told that the heritage train will start in August.