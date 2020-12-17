Indore:

The Indore Development Authority ​(IDA) ​started a drive to resolve the issues of lease renewal ​and also ​to generate ​additional revenue.

​At a meeting held on Thursday, ​IDA​ ​CEO, Vivek Shrotriya​, ​said that there are many IDA properties that are on ​a 30-year ​lease and ​while lease of some of them have ended, some are going to end in a short while. ​Now a drive is being started ​to renew these leases on lands​. During the drive, the problems of le​a​​ssees ​will be solves ​and the lease will be renewed. The deadline for the renewal will be December 31.

Also, IDA’s those employees who were in its Estate Department earlier and now are transferred to another department will have to work again for the estate department till the drive is going on. A dedicated desk ​has also been ​set up at the IDA office where leas​sees ​can visit to resolve their problem.

IDA officials said that with this drive IDA will generate a large sum of money as revenue. This drive will also help the ​leassees to directly contact the IDA officials for renewal and other issues. No broker will be involved in the process. IDA will take strict on the brokers if any complaint will be received.