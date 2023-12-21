Indore: Indore Cancer Foundation To Hold First Int'l Meet On PBMT, Supportive Care For Cancer

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Cancer Foundation will become the first institute in the state to organise an international meeting on supportive care for cancer every year along with an international symposium on Photobiomodulation Therapy (PBMT).

The decision was taken during a meeting held at the Indian Institute of Head and Neck Oncology on Wednesday, a charitable institute developed by Indore Cancer Foundation, in which Italian oncologist Dr Paulo Bossi, Prof Rene Jean Bensedoun, president World Association of Photo biomodulation, Dr Praveen Arany, and Donald Patthoff from United States, and experts from India were present. Founder of Indore Cancer Foundation Dr Digpal Dharkar said, “Along with the meeting, a multiple session seminar on supportive care in cancer was also organised at the IIHNO. As many as 44 participants including 8 who were online attended from across the country.

Various aspects of supportive care were discussed including the role of photobiomodulation therapy in mucositisoral prophylaxis, role of physiotherapy, psycho oncology and immunotherapy. Chairperson Suchitra Dhanani, Satish Dagaonkar, and Gopal Parekh were also present.