Indore Indore-Bikaner train short-terminated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Railways has short-terminated the Indore-Bikaner-Indore train between Indore-Ajmer-Indore on February 26 and 27. The Railways is replacing the RCC slabs from PSC one at CC Bridge No. 241 on the Narena-Sakhun section of Jaipur division. Therefore, a block is taken. As a result, the run of train No. 19333 Indore-Bikaner is short terminated on February 26.

On the day the train will run only between Indore to Ajmer and remained terminated from Ajmer to Bikaner. Similarly, the run of train No. 19334 Bikaner-Indore is also short-terminated on February 27. The train will run between Ajmer and Indore only and remain terminated from Bikaner to Ajmer on the day.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:47 AM IST