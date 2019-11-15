Indore: Indore Agriculture College to be upgraded to university

Indore: Agriculture minister Sachin Yadav here on Friday said that Indore College of Agriculture would be upgraded to Agriculture University.

“A proposal is being prepared to grant university status to the college,” he said while addressing the Farmtech Asia International Symposium on the college campus. This four-day event started on Friday. Stalls have been set up at the college by the private agricultural company for the seminar.

Terming the Congress led government in the state as a government of the poor and farmers, the minister claimed that the government has given loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh to more than12 lakh farmers.

He also stated that the government is giving financial protection to farmers by providing electricity to farmers at half the rate, Bhavantar scheme, support price, crop insurance etc.

Yadav also said that it is necessary to promote horticulture, dairy and fruit farming along with traditional farming. “Cost of farming should be reduced. There is a need to motivate farmers to take up organic farming. The state has to be made an organic state,” he added.

State agriculture minister Sachin Yadav inaugurating the Farmtech Asia International Symposium at Agriculture College on Friday. “Every village is being connected by a paved road. There is a plan to provide drinking water to every household,” he added.