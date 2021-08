Indore

Air connectivity with Gwalior is going to start on September 1. Ullas Nair, proprietor of Vistaar Travels, said this will be a direct daily flight by IndiGo airlines.

He said that 6E-7359 will depart from the city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport at 10.20 am and land at Gwalior at 11.55 am. In return the flight 6E-7358 will depart from Gwalior at 8.30 pm and lands at the city at 10.05 pm. Nair said the passengers of Gwalior will also get connectivity of Indore-Dubai international flight.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:08 PM IST