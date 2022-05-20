Indore: IndigGo cancels Jabalpur flight, passengers upset

Indore (Madhya pradesh): The passengers of the Indore-Jabalpur flight were upset on Thursday when the airline cancelled the flight at the last minute.

The country’s leading private airlines, IndiGo, has been continuously cancelling its flights from the city for the past few days. Today, the airline cancelled the morning flight from Indore to Jabalpur. Earlier, on Wednesday, the company had cancelled flights to Jaipur and Gwalior. Passengers are facing problems due to repeated cancellation of flights daily.

The IndigGo airline flight No. 6E-7316 departs from the city at 6.30 am and reaches Jabalpur at 7.55 am. But the airline, on Thursday, informed the airport management that the flight was being cancelled due to operational reasons. Sources, however, said the flight had been cancelled due to bookings by very few passengers. Some passengers had reached the airport as early as at 5 am. They had to face a lot of trouble.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 12:29 AM IST