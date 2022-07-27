e-Paper Get App

Indore: India’s first national conference on urban biodiversity conservation

With the changing climate all over the world, heat waves are affecting Indian cities and it is becoming difficult to maintain the ecosystem.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Nature Volunteers in association with World Research Association is going to conduct India’s first ‘National urban biodiversity conservation conference” on August 5 and 6.

With the changing climate all over the world, heat waves are affecting Indian cities and it is becoming difficult to maintain the ecosystem. Forestation, lakes, gardens and other natural elements have been drastically affected. The conference will focus on rehabilitation of nature in the city, including identification of potential spots where elements of the ecosystem could be revived.

The conference will include the presence of urban city planners and environmentalists who will put their efforts to re-introduce the lost diversity around the city.

The chief guest of the conference will be Shankar Lalwani, Davish Jain, HS Mohanta, RP Singh, Padma Shri Bhalu Mondhe, and other prominent dignitaries. The conference is all set to make people aware about the importance of biodiversity and make them aware about potential hotspots which can help the city to bloom.

