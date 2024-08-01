Indore: Indian Postal Dept Launches Special Rakhi Booking Counter For Timely Delivery Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian postal department inaugurated a special rakhi booking counter at GPO premises by postmaster general of indore region Preeti Agarwal on Thursday.

This initiative aims to ensure the timely delivery of Rakhi, symbolizing the bond of affection between brothers and sisters, in celebration of the Raksha Bandhan festival.

In addition to the special booking counter, a dedicated letterbox and mail distribution system have also been set up. For the convenience of working women, a one-stop solution "Rakhi Shop" has been established, offering Rakhis, turmeric, vermilion, rice and envelopes for packing.

Five separate letterboxes are installed at the GPO premises for areas including Dewas, Ujjain, Khandwa, Khargone, 56 APO and 99 APO.

Postmaster General Preeti Agarwal emphasized that this arrangement prioritizes women's convenience, ensuring the swift and secure dispatch and delivery of Rakhis through the postal system. This service also guarantees that soldiers stationed on the borders receive Rakhis from their sisters promptly.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, senior officers from the Regional Office Indore, officials from Indore Mofussil Division and Indore City Division, the Senior Postmaster of Indore GPO, employees and citizens.