Indore: Indian Institute of Technology ventures into Defence and Space Technology research

Indore: Widening its gamut, Indian Institute of Technology Indore has ventured into the research area of Defence and Space Technology.

With the concept of Atmanirbhar Bharat, IIT Indore has begun establishment of the Centre of Futuristic Defence and Space Technologies (CFDST) and develop a startup ecosystem for defence and space sectors.

“The Centre would be functioning with the objectives to establish collaboration with defence and space organizations and help them find solutions for existing and futuristic technologies,” said IIT Indore public relation officer Sunil Kumar.

The Centre will also create awareness among students and faculty members towards their contribution in the development of defence and space technologies for nation-building thus creating technology-enabled trained manpower as per the need of Indian defence and space sectors.

IIT Indore officiating director Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain said that defence and space area has a large potential of untapped research work.

He said that Dr Santosh Kumar Vishvakarma, dean student affairs and associate professor at IIT Indore is leading the idea of formation of this centre.

IIT Indore has also initiated a series of webinars by experts on the broad topic Futuristic Defence and Space Technologies. The inaugural talk will be delivered by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar on “Indian Defence Industry-The Sunrise Sector” on Wednesday (July 29).

The second in series of talks will be on August 3 by Major General AK Channan, PVSM, SM on “Technology as a disruptive influence on Military Warfare”.

Another talk will be by Lt Gen Vinod G Khandare PVSM, AVSM, SM (Retd) on “Role of Technology in National Security and Comprehensive National Power” on August 8.