Indore: Indian Institute of Technology to start clinical trials of novel asparaginase for blood cancer treatment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore has developed a new asparaginase drug (M-ASPAR) using protein engineering approach to treat Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of blood cancer representing nearly a quarter of cancer cases diagnosed among children.

This drug will be manufactured with collaborative efforts of EPYGEN Biotech PVT LTD, a Biopharmaceutical company based in Navi Mumbai, at its cGMP Biologics facility. Despite being in World Health Organisation’s list of essential medicines, access to good quality asparaginase in India and Asian, African and South American countries has been a problem.

Approximately, 25,000 new cases of ALL are diagnosed in India each year. The repeated administration of asparaginase currently in use for the treatment of ALL patients causes serious side effects such as allergic reactions, neurotoxicity, immunogenicity, hypersensitivity and toxicity to pancreas, liver and spleen among other organs.

Moreover, due to immunogenic nature of current asparaginase formulations, the treatment of relapse ALL is significantly compromised. For these reasons, there is a global search for asparaginase variants with better safety profile.

Prof Avinash Sonawane, principal investigator of research, working at the Department of Biosciences and Biomedical Engineering, IIT Indore, said, “Since last 12 years, with the financial support from DBT, SERB, DST and BRNS, Government of India, we were working to develop a novel asparaginase drug that can reduce serious side effects as well as improve the treatment of primary and relapse ALL treatment.”

He further said, “M-ASPAR asparaginase is significantly less immunogenic, could kill leukemic cells, is more stable, and causes fewer toxicities including neurotoxicity in non clinical studies. Thus, it can be expected to reduce the cost of treatment, alleviate side effects and also improve outcome of relapsed ALL.” The research team lead by Prof Sonawane includes Dr Ranjit Mehta, Soumika Sengupta and Mainak Biswas.