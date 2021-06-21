Indore: Indian Institute of Technology celebrates 7th International Day of Yoga

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the mantra of, Yog se Sahyog, IIT Indore celebrated 7th International Day of Yoga on Monday. The event was streamed live for all the fraternity who could not attend in person owing to Covid protocol. The event was conducted by yoga guru Dr Omanand Guruji.

His students came to Indore from 95 countries who have become successful yoga professionals. He served as President of Hindu University of America in Florida, USA. Currently, he is serving as honorary patron of Paramanand University Trust and Paramanand Institute of Yoga Sciences & Research in Indore.

The event saw a large participation and was attended by all the dignitaries including Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain, IIT director (officiating). The one-hour event ended with a pledge to develop habit of practising yoga daily. Later, the participants who have been practising yoga shared their experience of well-being and benefits.

Under the initiative of Abhyudaya, IIT Indore, also celebrated International Day of Yoga week from June 16-20, 2021. It included yoga quiz, yoga competition, meditation and yoga sessions in association with Isha Foundation.