Indore: Indian Institute of Management to accept applications for management programme aptitude test from March 23

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore is going to accept online applications for aptitude test for admission in its after-school course five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) from March 23.

“The application will be accepted till May 5,” said IIM Indore. The institute also released calendar for IPM 2021 batch wherein it has mentioned dates of application form submission, download of admit card, aptitude test, release of shortlist, personal assessment and provisional admission offers.

As per calendar, admit card can be downloaded on June 1 and aptitude test will be held from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm on June 14. The institute will release shortlist in last week of June and conduct personal assessment of candidates in first week of July.

IIM Indore would make provisional admission offers to selected candidates in third week of July. The institute said other relevant information will be updated shortly on its website. Though the premier institute has released calendar for IPM 2021 batch, the timeline may change following Covid-19 crisis.

Last year, the IPM aptitude test was postponed twice following Covid-19 crisis. However, the premier institute held the exams in August even when coronavirus infection cases were high, as admissions to the five-year programme were at stake.

The IPM aptitude test is a national level exam held every year in more than 25 cities including Indore, Delhi, Mumbai. Launched by IIM Indore in 2011, the IPM is one of the most sought after courses in the country. Accredited by the Association of MBAs, AMBA London, it is a creative programme meant for students with managerial and leadership aspirations. Through the IPM, IIM Indore seeks to attract young students, and mould them as outstanding leaders through world-class education.