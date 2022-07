Indian Idol |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Indian Idol is going to hold an audition for their season 13 on July 19 at Adarsh Shishu Vihar Higher Secondary School, Bicholi Hapsi. The audition will start from 8 am.

One of the most prestigious reality shows, it will provide an opportunity to the people of the city to display their talent and enter the world of music.