Indore: Indian embassies helped us a lot, say Ukraine returned students

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nine students stranded in the war-torn cities of Ukraine returned to the city on Thursday. All of them were brought back by the Government of India from Bucharest airport in Romania to Delhi airport by a special aircraft. After that, they were brought to the city by an Indigo flight. They and their parents praised the efforts and Indian Embassies in Ukraine and those located in other neighbouring countries.

The process of bringing back the students of Madhya Pradesh trapped in Ukraine continued for the second day on Thursday. The students who came back include Rajat Kumar Hillal from Dhar; Yash Verma from Dhar; Pragati Kothifoda from Mandsaur; Pranoy Shah from Shajapur; Dhanaraj Nagar from Dewas; Divyanshi Jain from the city; and Abhilash, Anjali and Hariom Patidar from Ujjain.

Both the central and state governments had kept in touch with these students until they arrived back in the country and all possible help was given to them. As soon as they reached the airport, they were warmly welcomed by their family and other well-wishers. Their families were overwhelmed upon seeing them.

The students and family expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. They said that the students had come back safely today only with the cooperation of the government.

Ukraine soldiers held gun to me: Pragati

Speaking to the media, Pragati Kothifoda said the situation are very tense there. ‘I walked 50 km to reach the Polish border. On the way, Ukraine soliders held gun to my forehead. However, the Indian embassy helped us a lot in returning safely from there’

Embassy served us food and lodging for 4 days

Rajat Kumar Hillal said, ‘The Indian Embassy had managed to put us up in a hotel for 4 days. Earlier, we had to stay in bunkers. At the border, people were respectful upon seeing the Indian Flag’

ALSO READ Bhopal: MP government puts its seal on closure of CPA

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:53 PM IST