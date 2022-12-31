Indore: Indian Association of Paediatric Surgery celebrates foundation day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Association of Paediatric Surgery celebrated its foundation day on December 29 as it completed 60 years of its formation. The day is also known as National Paediatric Surgery Day. The purpose of celebrating the day is to create awareness among the general public about the diseases that can be operated on so that children can get the right treatment at the right time.

Department head Dr Brijesh Lahoti discussed about the progress of the department in MY Hospital in the last 60 years, Dr Manoj Joshi gave information about pediatric surgery in the hospital, and about the misconceptions about the treatment of children. The programme was presided over by superinte᠎̮ndent Dr PS Thakur.

Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit was present as the chief guest. The Department of Pediatric Surgery website was launched on the occasion. The Indore branch of the Indian Association of Pediatric Surgery spread awareness about pediatric surgery among the people present there by organising a colourful programme at Chappan in the evening, where the patients who had been operated on earlier, performed and showcased their experiences in front of everyone.

