Indore: 'India to see better tobacco cessation outcomes'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Renowned French oncologist Dr Rene Jean Bensedoun has predicted better tobacco cessation outcomes in India due to improved communication technology.

He was speaking at an international online meeting organised by the Indore Cancer Foundation to mark the initiation of ‘One to one tobacco, counselling, and cessation programme’ launched by the foundation, on Thursday.

Three important cancer issues were discussed including palliative care, management of side effects by low-cost gadget the photobiomodulation therapy, and tobacco cessation counselling.

Multi-institutional participants of the programme included professor Dr Rene Jean Bensedoun, from France, who is also the president of the World Association of Laser Therapy (WALT), Dr Nagraj Huilgol from Mumbai, Dr Virendra Vyas, Dr Suresh Verma, Dr Shiv Shrivastava, Dr Preeti Jain, Dr Ravikiran Pothamsetty, Dr Rajkumari Khatri, Dr Kratika Kulkarni, Dr Vikas Gupta, Palav Kamdar, Anam Shaikh, from various institutions in the city.

The programme was organised by the Indian Institute of Head and Neck Oncology and was coordinated by Dr Ravi Kiran Pothamsetty. During the meeting, professor Dr RJ Bensedoun said that it is possible to offer palliative radiation therapy and improve survival through altered fractions of radiotherapy. He said endpoints are reducing the pain and tumour shrinkage.

The experts also discussed other issues while the founder of the Indore Cancer Foundation and Indian Institute Of Head And Neck Oncology Dr Digpal Dharkar said that the institute already has a photobiomodulation therapy. “We are focusing on low-budget low-cost treatment for cancer without any compromise on outcomes. The younger doctors will have to keep doing tireless work in various areas of symptom relief and tobacco cessation,” he said.

