Indore: India to emerge as a great economic power by 2024

IIT Indore director professor Suhas S Joshi offers saplings to ex-ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri at the institute on Wednesday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri said here on Wednesday that India would emerge as a great economic power by 2024. “With the pace at which it’s moving ahead, India’s surely going to emerge as a great economic power by 2024,” he said while delivering a public lecture at the Indian Institute of Technology Indore.

The topic of the lecture was ‘India’s Tryst with Global Destiny’ and it was organised under the aegis of the ministry of external affairs.

Puri emphatically highlighted the importance of demography and human potential. “Although we have a large population, we have the ability to transform India into a great socio-economic power,” he said.

Highlighting the past glories of India and their connect with the present day, Puri said that all young generation students should know about the international position India is taking. “This’ll help all our countrymen to connect with the past and future of our country… the broader picture of the global destiny of India,” he added.

Earlier, IIT Indore director professor Suhas S Joshi stressed the need for continuous knowledge sharing by veterans in the field of foreign policy and international relations. IIT Indore officiating dean of international relations professor Raghunath Sahoo spoke about the outreach activities undertaken by the institute.

This lecture was organised under a commemorative lecture series, entitled ‘India@75: Videsh Niti Distinguished Lecture Series’, as a part of the celebrations of 75 years of India’s Independence. Under this initiative, lectures on India’s foreign policy by retired ambassadors of India are being organised at various institutions across the nation.

