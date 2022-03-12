Indore: Index Cricket Club beat Gujarat Academy by 4-wicket; 4 women cricketers to be honored

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Index Cricket Club defeated Gujarat Cricket Academy by 4 wickets to enter next round of the ‘B’ grade under-18 Ramesh Chandra Goud one-day cricket tournament.

Gujarat Cricket Academy batting first scored 265 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted 40 overs. Rudrash Jha scored 137 runs while Harsh Garg made 56 runs. Nitin Patel took 3 while Riddhesh and Aman bagged wickets each for Index Cricket Club.

In reply, Index Cricket Club won the match by reaching the target for the loss of 6 wickets in 38 overs. For Index Cricket Club, Nitin Yadav contributed 82, Prashant 79 and Sarthak contributed 36 runs. Akshat Bhatt took 4 wickets.

4 women cricketers to be honored

Bhopal's women cricketers Soumya Tiwari, Tamanna Nigam, Rohilla Firdous and Nikita Singh will be honored for their performance in this season by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association at the annual felicitation function to be held in Indore on Saturday. This information was provided by Rajat Mohan Verma, secretary, BDCA.

Indore beat Rewa by 5 wickets

Indore division defeated Rewa by 5 wickets in the Parmanandbhai Patel Trophy under-22 Inter-Divisional Cricket Tournament. In this four-day league match played at Gymkhana ground, Rewa scored 255 while Indore scored 433 runs in the first innings. Rewa scored 349 runs in the second innings. Due to which, Indore got the target of 172 runs and they reached the target by losing 5 wickets.

Roshan, Purvanshi and Karthikeya.win titles

Roshan Joshi, Purvanshi Kotia and Kartikeya Koushik won the titles in their respective categories of the open district table tennis tournament, concluded here at Khel Prashal on Thursday. Roshan Joshi upset former state winner Rohan Joshi 4-2, Purvanshi Kotia performing well in the women's section to defeat Bhavya Rao and Karthikeya Kaushik performed brilliantly in the boys No19 age group and earned the title by defeating Yash Dubey 3-1.Prize distribution was held in the presence of Deputy Commissioner (Transport) Sapna Jain. The function was presided over by MP Table Tennis Association President Om Soni. On this occasion, Jayesh Acharya, Nilesh Ved and Gaurav Patel were present. The programme was conducted by Gagan Chandrawat while vote of thanks was proposed by Prashant Vyas.

Inter- college softball men's tournament organised by MRAAC begins

Inter-college men’s softball tournament, organized by Maharaja Ranjit Singh College of DAVV, was inaugurated by Director Dr Maya Ingle of Deendayal Upadhyay Skill Development Center of Devi Ahilya University on Friday.

On this occasion, Director of Physical Education Dr Sunil Dudhale was present as special guest. The chief guest in his remarks said participation in a game is more important than win it. Principal of the college Dr Anand Nighojkar presented the welcome address. Guests were welcomed by sports officer Dr Nilesh Mandloi, Dr Mitesh Chaudhary, Prof Praveen Sharma, Dr Manoj Joshi, Prof Vinod Yadav, Dr Pradeep Puri and Dr Mukesh Patidar. On this occasion, a member of the selection committee Dr SS Sidhu and Dr Rafiq Khan were present. On this occasion, Senior Sports Officer CB Holkar was also welcomed by the college. The programme was conducted by Dr Pushpendra Dubey. In the competition, officials like Sachin Kasture, Praveen Dave, Sabodh Chaurasia and Harshdeep performed their duties.

The first match of the tournament was played between Renaissance College and Jain Diwakar College. In which Renaissance College emerged victorious. The second match was played between MB Khalsa College and Holkar College, in which MB Khalsa College won the match and entered the next round.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12:48 AM IST