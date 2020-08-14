Indore: Independence day alert; Administration to maintain hawk eye vigil

Indore: The District Administration has banned congregation and huddling of people. Also no events/parties will be held on the occasion of Independence Day. Officers will keep a hawk eye vigil on violators.



Collector Manish Singh said as Section 144 is in force in the district, gathering of more than four persons and organising parties have been banned. He also urged the people to celebrate I-Day at home this year to help in combating and breaking the Covid chain.



Dr Sharma, Singh to hoist Tricolour

Collector Singh will hoist the national flag at 8:30 am at the Collector’s office premises. Thereafter, the National anthem will be sung. Later, a district level programme will be held. After this, the Chief Minister’s message will be telecast live at 9 am. Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma will hoist the Tricolour at the commissioner's office at 9 am.